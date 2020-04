Coronavirus Takes Unprecended Toll On American Livelihoods The U.S. economy is expected to post its first negative quarter after a record expansion. A new NPR poll finds 50% say they or someone in their household has lost hours or a job due to the pandemic.

Coronavirus Takes Unprecended Toll On American Livelihoods Business Coronavirus Takes Unprecended Toll On American Livelihoods The U.S. economy is expected to post its first negative quarter after a record expansion. A new NPR poll finds 50% say they or someone in their household has lost hours or a job due to the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor