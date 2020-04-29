What The U.S. Might Learn From China's Approach To COVID-19 'New York Times' health and science reporter Donald G. McNeil Jr. points to China as a model of how to stop a fast moving pandemic in its tracks. "We're reluctant to follow China, but they did it," he says. McNeil talks about the challenges facing the U.S. as states move to reopen. "We're nowhere near getting on top of this virus," he says.



Also, John Powers reviews Hulu's TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel 'Normal People.'