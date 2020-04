Former Neighbor Corroborates Tara Reade's Account Of Sexual Assault By Joe Biden Tara Reade accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of a sexual assault that took place in 1993. NPR has now spoken to a former neighbor of Reade's who corroborates Reade's account on record.

