Bollywood and Hollywood Actor Irrfan Khan Dies After A Long Illness Indian actor Irrfan Khan, 54, who leaped from small parts in Bollywood films to featured roles in Hollywood blockbusters such as Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, has died after a long illness.

