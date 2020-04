Mitch McConnell Insists On Liability Protections For Businesses During The Pandemic Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is insisting that any additional help for state and local governments has to come with liability protections for businesses as states move to reopen.

Mitch McConnell Insists On Liability Protections For Businesses During The Pandemic Business Mitch McConnell Insists On Liability Protections For Businesses During The Pandemic Mitch McConnell Insists On Liability Protections For Businesses During The Pandemic Audio will be available later today. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is insisting that any additional help for state and local governments has to come with liability protections for businesses as states move to reopen. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor