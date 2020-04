Essential Worker Faces Challenges When Responding To Gas Leak Emergencies Essential worker Jessica Skoczylas responds to gas leak emergencies in Michigan. She shares the challenges she faces at work in the time of social distancing.

Essential Worker Faces Challenges When Responding To Gas Leak Emergencies National Essential Worker Faces Challenges When Responding To Gas Leak Emergencies Essential Worker Faces Challenges When Responding To Gas Leak Emergencies Audio will be available later today. Essential worker Jessica Skoczylas responds to gas leak emergencies in Michigan. She shares the challenges she faces at work in the time of social distancing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor