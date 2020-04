Boeing Cuts Its Workforce Due To The Coronavirus Crisis An airplane manufacturer Boeing has announced it will cut its workforce, eliminating nearly 16,000 jobs, due to the coronavirus crisis that keeps many airlines on the ground.

