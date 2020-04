How Sports Talk Radio Navigates The Coronavirus Pandemic What are sports talk radio hosts talking about now that there are no sports being played? The same thing as everyone else: Coronavirus. Turns out, it's a pretty good fit for the format.

How Sports Talk Radio Navigates The Coronavirus Pandemic Sports How Sports Talk Radio Navigates The Coronavirus Pandemic How Sports Talk Radio Navigates The Coronavirus Pandemic Audio will be available later today. What are sports talk radio hosts talking about now that there are no sports being played? The same thing as everyone else: Coronavirus. Turns out, it's a pretty good fit for the format. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor