What A National Vote-By-Mail Election Might Look Like

Most Americans worry the coronavirus will interfere with November's election. A new poll from the Pew Research Center shows that nearly three out of four support the use of mail-in voting for the 2020 race.

There are currently five states that conduct elections entirely by mail. But holding a presidential election that way is complicated and costly. It requires months of preparation. In fact, if state governments want to switch entirely to vote-by-mail in November, they need to start preparing now.

But Iowa's already taking steps to make it work. The Secretary of State's office has mailed absentee ballot requests to every eligible Iowa voter. We spoke with Kevin Hall, the communications director for the Iowa Secretary of State, about what this process has been like, and what they expect for the future.

Then, we explored the pros and cons of mail-in voting and what's needed to get a system up and running nationwide with Ryan McCarthy, editor at ProPublica and Bina Venkataraman, editorial page editor for the Boston Globe.

