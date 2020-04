Answering Your Coronavirus Questions: COVID-19 And Kidneys, Masks And Pets

Enlarge this image toggle caption Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

On this broadcast of The National Conversation, a doctor answers your questions about pre-existing conditions and how to protect yourself. We'll discuss the reopening of businesses as some states ease lockdown restrictions. And we'll answer your questions about masks and pets.