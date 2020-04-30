TV, Movies And Coronavirus

It may seem like the one constant in these quarantine times is that you can sit down and watch just about anything you want, anytime. TV shows, movies, you name it. The content available on streaming platforms seems steady and reliable.

But the coronavirus could change that. Someone's got to make those shows and movies.

In this episode, we hear about what's changed for the people and businesses who make the things we watch.

Writer and comedian Jenny Yang and camera operator for Netflix's Stranger Things Jessica Hershatter each talk about how their jobs are on hold due to the shutdown.

Also, Sam and LA Times entertainment reporter Meredith Blake discuss television and streaming.

And joining Sam for a special edition of Who Said That is Shea Serrano, staff writer for The Ringer and author of the book Movies (and Other Things).

