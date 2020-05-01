Tell Your Story: Have You Lost Health Insurance During The Coronavirus Crisis?

toggle caption Photo Illustration by Max Posner/NPR

Since the coronavirus hit the U.S., millions of Americans have lost jobs — and often the health coverage that came with those jobs. More still have had their work hours reduced or have received drastic pay cuts, so monthly premiums that may have been manageable before are now out of reach.

Getting affordable, comprehensive health coverage is complicated enough in good times, let alone now. If you've lost coverage, NPR wants to hear how you're dealing with that. Have you been able to enroll in a new plan? Find help navigating your options? Are you priced out of options and looking at the possibility of being uninsured? We want to hear about how this part of your life is unfolding during the pandemic. Please fill out the form below and an NPR reporter may reach out to you.

