West: Coronavirus-Related Restrictions By State
Updated May 1 at 11:20 a.m. ET
This is part of a series about coronavirus-related restrictions across the United States.
Alaska
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered Alaskans to shelter at home and close all nonessential businesses, effective March 28. People and businesses operating on-site must practice social distancing.Those who violate the order may be criminally prosecuted for reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.
- On April 21, Dunleavy announced the first of five phases of the state's economic reopening. Beginning April 24, certain businesses and services can reopen if they follow strict health and safety guidelines. Those include limited dine-in services at restaurants, limited in-store shopping in retail stores and limited services at personal care and other nonessential non-public facing businesses.
- Outdoor gym and fitness activities may resume, child care facilities and day camps can operate with limited capacity following specific social distancing and sanitation protocols and certain lodging and overnight camping facilities can reopen if they meet specific requirements.
- The mandate limiting interstate and international travel has been extended through May 19.
- Travel within the state has been banned except in cases where it is "to support critical infrastructure or is for critical personal needs." This mandate, as well as the mandate on social distancing, have been extended indefinitely. New guidance effective April 24 permits some recreational intrastate travel and outdoor day activities, under certain conditions and with specific precautions.
- Effective April 24, indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 20 people, and fabric face coverings are recommended for attendees. Individuals must still maintain at least six feet of distance from non-household members.
- The governor previously ordered that restaurants and bars be open for pickup or delivery only,and practice social distancing on the premises.
- Entertainment facilities, libraries and museums are closed to the publicindefinitely.
- Anyone arriving in Alaska has been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days and fill out a "mandatory Travel Declaration Form."
- Public and private schools are closed through the end of the academic year. Distance learning will continue, and the State of Alaska Incident Command will decide in April whether it is safe for small groups of students to meet with their teachers for final conferences in person.
- The state will use non-congregate shelter options like hotels and dormitories to establish a temporary quarantine and isolation program for first responders, health care workers and homeless individuals or families with a confirmed positive case.
- Dunleavy ordered the suspension of certain state regulations to allow for curbside pickup of alcohol and delivery of sealed beer and wine from restaurants with food orders.
- Dunleavy issued an order allowing certain health care facilities to resume services "that require minimal protective equipment and safety protocols for pre-screening" beginning April 20, and allowing them to resume non-urgent or elective procedures "with defined safety protocols" starting May 4.
- An April 23 health mandate establishes standardized protective measures for all independent commercial fishing vessels operating within Alaskan waters and ports.
Arizona
- Gov. Doug Ducey enacted a stay-at-home order on March 31. The order directs Arizonans to limit their time away from their place of residence, with exceptions for performing and utilizing essential activities and services. Individuals must maintain six feet of distance from others when out in public. The order has been extended until May 15.
- The stay-at-home order mandates that only businesses deemed essential can operate on-site, and those that remain open must implement physical distancing measures.
- Under the renewed order, retail businesses that were previously closed can begin offering curbside pickup on May 4 and expand their in-person operations on May 8.
- The governor signed an executive order allowing pharmacists "to utilize their professional judgement" in filling medication refills for up to 90 days. For filling COVID-19 prescriptions of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, the prescription "must be presented with a diagnosis code for COVID-19 from the prescriber."
- The governor announced $5 million in funding for people having trouble paying rent because of the outbreak.
- The state received $9.8 million in funding for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, which provides emergency food and nutrition assistance to low-income individuals.
- Public schools are now closed through the end of the academic year.
- An executive order signed on March 24 delays the enforcement of eviction action orders for renters for 120 days.
- Following new guidance on nonessential services, barbershops, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, spas, massage therapist services and cosmetology, hair and nail salons closed beginning April 4. Amenities at public parks that do not allow for proper hygiene or social distancing, like basketball courts and playgrounds, are also closed, though the parks themselves remain open.
- An April 6 executive order halts evictions through May 31 for small businesses and nonprofits that are unable to pay rent because of financial hardship caused by the coronavirus.
- Anyone traveling to Arizona through any airport in the state "from an area with substantial community spread," including but not limited to the New York Tri-State area, must self-quarantine for 14 days.
- Ducey signed an executive order providing civil liability protections to health care workers.
- The state is partnering with the University of Arizona to offer 250,000 antibody tests for health care workers and first responders.
- The new deadline for filing and paying state income tax is July 15.
- The state will provide Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer school meal replacement benefits to the households of the nearly 600,000 students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.
- Ducey signed an April 22 executive order allowing hospitals and health care providers to resume certain elective surgeries beginning May 1 if they can prove they have implemented specific safety measures.
- The state health department expanded its testing criteria on April 23 to include anyone who thinks they have been exposed to, and could be infected with, the coronavirus. Testing had previously been limited to only high-risk individuals and those showing symptoms.
- The state is boosting access to COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing through partnerships with universities and private sector health care companies. The Arizona Department of Health Services launched the "Arizona Testing Blitz" on April 27, aiming to perform 10,000 to 20,000 tests every Saturday for three weeks beginning May 2.
- Arizona's Medicaid agency is advancing more than $41 million in scheduled payments to hospitals, primary care providers and behavioral health professionals to ensure continuity of care.
California
- Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order mandating that individuals must stay home, except for activity "needed to maintain continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors, critical government services, schools, childcare, and construction." Essential services such as grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open. The order took effect March 19 and will last "until further notice."
- Newsom signed an executive order March 30 ordering a 90-day extension for small businesses for tax returns and tax payments. The order also extends the statute of limitations to file a claim for a tax refund by 60 days.
- With some exceptions, people are not allowed to visit family members in hospitals or nursing homes.
- Newsom says that financial institutions will offer a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments to people economically impacted by the outbreak.The governor also banned all evictions through May 31.
- Health officials issued guidelines saying it is "preferable" for individuals to wear face masks or cloth face coverings when "going into an environment where physical distancing is all but impossible," including grocery stores.
- Newsom signed an executive order expanding access to child care for essential workers.
- California is working to expand its hospital capacity to accommodate COVID-19 patients.Newsom said on April 6 that the state is setting up federal medical stations and alternate care facilities to care for patients. It has also leased and reopened two recently shuttered hospitals and received a naval medical ship from the federal government to use as surge facilities.
- Newsom said on April 1 that families and educators should operate "with the expectation now that schools will not reopen, but classes are in" for the rest of the academic year.
- State emergency legislation released $100 million to support child care services for essential workers and vulnerable populations.
- The governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced the Western States Pact on April 13. The framework offers principles and goals for a shared approach to reopening states' economies. Colorado and Nevada joined the pact on April 27.
- California is investing $42 million over three months into programs aimed at supporting foster youth, keeping families together and reducing child abuse.
- An April 14 executive order calls for all discharge and reentry hearings at the Division of Juvenile Justice to be held via video conference. Newsom previously ordered a temporary halt to the intake of youth offenders into DJJ.
- Newsom announced $75 million in statewide Disaster Relief Assistance funding to support undocumented Californians impacted by COVID-19. Approximately 150,000 adults will receive a one-time cash benefit, with households capped at $1000.
- An April 16 executive order gives two weeks of paid sick leave to certain food sector workers, including delivery drivers and agriculture, grocery store and fast food chain workers. The order also increases sanitary measures by permitting workers at food facilities to wash their hands every 30 minutes or as needed.
- Newsom signed another April 16 order adjusting admissions requirements for the California State University system, providing flexibility on background checks for critical infrastructure sectors and permitting licensed food trucks to operate in roadside rest areas for 60 days.
- An April 17 order allows certain foster youth programs to perform necessary functions using processes other than face-to-face interactions, supporting continuity of care.
- California has secured nearly 11,000 hotel and motel rooms across 42 counties for vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness. On April 18, Newsom announced that the Motel 6 chain would make all of its corporate-owned locations available to counties through an agreement which could provide up to 5,025 additional rooms.
- The California Public Utilities Commission and the California Department of Education will distribute a total of $30 million to cover the cost of hot spots, computing devices and internet service in eligible households and communities.
- Newsom launched the California Volunteers' #CaliforniansForAll service initiative, which connects nonprofit organizations with people looking to volunteer in their community.
- A multi-state initiative will expand payment relief for people with private and non-federal student loans, which are not covered by the CARES Act. The agreement expands protections to student loan borrowers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
- On April 22, Newsom announced plans to allow hospitals and health systems to resume delayed medical services such as heart valve replacements, angioplasty and tumor removals, and critical preventative procedures like colonoscopies.
- Newsom said President Trump has committed to sending California 350,000 testing swabs over two weeks. The state is working to establish an additional 80 to 100 testing sites, and aims to start deploying 25,000 tests per day by April 30. It is also recommending testing asymptomatic health care workers, correctional officers and first responders.
- Newsom signed an executive order prohibiting debt collectors from garnishing individual COVID-19-related financial assistance.
- An April 23 executive order extends some Department of Motor Vehicles deadlines and suspends late fees for expired vehicle registrations. It also temporarily allows retailers to provide bags to customers with no charge — suspending the state's ban on single-use plastic bags.
- Newsom announced initiatives to support older Californians, including a meal delivery program, a wellness check-in call partnership and an emotional support talk line.
- Newsom announced $3.64 million in new funding to expand the state's Farm to Family program.
Colorado
- Gov. Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order effective March 26, which was extended through April 26. The order directed Coloradans to stay home, except for performing certain essential activities and jobs.
- On April 27, the state moved into the "Safer at Home" phase, where people except for seniors and vulnerable populations are encouraged rather than required to stay home. The new order is set to last for 30 days, but can be amended or extended.
- Polis said the goal of "Safer at Home" is to maintain 60-65 percent physical distancing. Gatherings larger than 10 people are banned, people must wear face coverings in public and avoid unnecessary travel, and reopened retail and personal services businesses must take strict precautions. Nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed.
- Beginning April 27, retail businesses can open for curbside delivery, and real estate showings can resume. Elective medical, dental and veterinary procedures can resume if they follow specific safety protocols.
- Beginning May 1, personal services can begin operating and retail businesses can phase-in a public opening, provided they implement best practices.
- Starting May 4, offices can reopen at 50% in-person staff capacity and must practice social distancing. Businesses are encouraged to allow workers to continue telecommuting. Also on that day, child care facilities can reopen if they meet certain requirements.
- Under the "Safer at Home" phase, local governments have the flexibility to match or exceed state guidelines, and can relax guidelines with proof of 14 days of infection decline and a locally-approved COVID-19 "suppression plan."
- The governor announced on April 20 that K-12 school districts and post-secondary institutions will continue to suspend in-person learning for the rest of the academic year.
- Per the stay-at-home order, businesses not defined as "critical businesses" must close and social gatherings are prohibited.According to the state's Department of Public Health & Environment, "critical businesses" include restaurants (for takeout and delivery only), marijuana dispensaries, pharmacies, liquor stores and gun shops.
- People are required to stay at least 6 feet from others in public.
- On March 29, the federal government approved Polis' request to declare a Major Disaster, making the state eligible for federal disaster funding and FEMA assistance.
- Polis issued a one-month extension for filing and remitting state and state-administered local sales tax, moving the deadline to May 20. Deadlines for state severance taxes have been moved to May 15.
- An April 7 executive order extends limits on evictions, foreclosures, and public utility disconnections through April 30. It also expedites unemployment insurance claims processing.
- Polis also extended executive orders on the temporary suspension of elective medical procedures, the closure of ski areas and the issuance of marriage licenses with government offices closed.
- Polis encouraged faith leaders to offer online or drive-in services for religious holidays, and issued guidelines for places of worship.
- An April 11 executive order suspends certain regulatory statutes related to juvenile justice, regional centers and behavioral health for 30 days. On April 23, Polis suspended some additional statutes and extended the order for 30 more days.
- Polis signed an executive order supporting the provision of child care for essential workers and temporarily waiving certain statutes to enable schools to focus on "delivery of instruction and associated student services."
- On April 14, Polis extended an earlier order, which limits in-person contact for the 2020 elections, for an additional 30 days.
- The state has secured a total of five sites available to serve as alternative care facilities.
- Polis signed an executive order that suspends certain regulatory requirements to make more professionals eligible for the health care workforce.
- On April 15, Polis announced the key indicators that will guide any decision to begin lifting Colorado's social distancing policies.
- State income tax payment deadlines have been moved to July 15, in alignment with the federal extension.
- Polis issued an executive order requiring workers in critical businesses and government functions to wear non-medical masks "while at work and while serving the public."
- A multi-state initiative will expand payment relief for people with private and non-federal student loans, which are not covered by the CARES Act. The agreement expands protections to student loan borrowers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
- An executive order authorizing certain state agencies to extend expiration dates for licenses, such as state park passes and licenses for health care facilities and commercial drivers, was renewed on April 23 for 30 more days.
- Colorado and Nevada joined California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact on April 27.
Hawaii
- Gov. David Ige issued a statewide stay-at-home order effective March 25. Individuals may leave their place of residence only to perform essential activities, engage in essential businesses and operations, and conduct work that cannot be completed remotely. The order has since been extended through May 31.
- Essential businesses are ordered to implement specific social distancing measures. Other "places of public gathering" are closed, and public gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
- Penalties for intentionally breaking the stay-at-home order include a fine of up to $5,000, a year in prison, or both.
- Ige ordered a 14-day self-quarantine for everyone arriving in Hawaii as well as inter-island travelers. This order has been extended through the end of May.
- The Democratic party-run presidential primary is switching to all mail-in voting.
- The Hawaii State Judiciary has temporarily postponed most traffic, criminal and civil cases. Trials in civil, criminal and family courts must be delayed to after May 29.
- Health officials are directing people to wear cloth face coverings in public.
- The state's Department of Health is encouraging health care professionals not currently working in clinical roles, including students and retirees, to volunteer for the Hawaii Medical Reserve Corps.
- Students enrolled at any of the ten University of Hawai'i campuses can apply for the Urgent Student Relief Fund. The fund was created by donors to support students experiencing "urgent financial distress" because of the outbreak.
- An April 17 emergency proclamation enhances social distancing requirements for individuals and essential businesses, like mandating the use of masks and limiting store occupancy.It also places a moratorium on residential evictions, now extended through May 31. Violations may result in fines or prison time.
- The emergency proclamation closes all state beaches and limits recreational outings to no more than two people, unless the group is from the same household.
- Ige signed an executive order permitting county liquor commissions to allow the sale of unopened beer and wine with food orders.
- Summer school at the ten University of Hawai'i campuses will be held online, though in-person classes may be added in the later part of the summer.
- Ige announced on April 22 that his administration is working with the Hawaii State Department of Health to set up a temporary quarantine and isolation center on Oahu for people who are sick and experiencing homelessness.
- The Hawaii State Department of Education announced that enrichment and distance learning will continue through May 28, the last day of the school year.
- Ige announced that florists may resume operations on May 1 if they comply with social distancing requirements.
Idaho
- Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order on March 25, effective for 21 days. He since extended the order through April 30.
- Idaho entered Stage 1 of reopening on May 1. In this period, 90 percent of businesses can resume operations and must follow physical distancing and sanitation protocols. People should avoid gatherings of any size and nonessential travel, and should continue teleworking if possible. If the state meets certain criteria, Stage 2 will begin on May 16.
- The governor issued proclamations allowing emergency refills of up to 90 days for existing medications while also suspending Medicaid copay requirements during this emergency.
- The state moved nearly $40 million to a disaster relief fund available immediately to first responders, health care workers and groups working to provide ventilators, hospital beds, rapid test kits and other critical supplies.
- Idaho's primary election, set for May 19, will be conducted by mail.
- Little suspended regulations in order to increase access to telehealth services and make it easier for medical professionals fighting the coronavirus to obtain necessary licenses.
- The State Board of Education voted on April 6 to extend the "soft closure" of public school buildings through the end of the academic year, but is also giving local districts and charter schools the flexibility to reopen facilities if they satisfy certain criteria.
- "Formerly nonessential" businesses may offer curbside and delivery services until the stay-at-home order expires. Little said nonessential businesses can reopen after April 30 as long as they have preparations in place to maintain proper sanitation and social distancing measures.
- Under the renewed order, nonessential public transit trips and gatherings of any size remain prohibited, and nonessential travelers returning to Idaho from out of state must still self-quarantine for two weeks. This continues to apply in phase one of reopening.
- Little introduced the "Recreate Responsibly Idaho" campaign, which offers guidelines for people who want to partake in outdoor recreation during the stay-at-home order. Guidelines include practicing social distancing, limiting travel between counties, and refraining from high-risk activities.
- On April 23, Little announced a four-phase plan to help Idaho rebound from the economic impacts of COVID-19. The state must meet specific criteria before progressing to new phases, and businesses must follow certain protocols in order to reopen.
- A public-private task force, announced April 24, will create a statewide COVID-19 testing strategy.
- The week of April 20, Little issued proclamations extending previous emergency declarations and waiving additional regulatory restrictions on telehealth and behavioral health services.
- More than 30,000 small businesses across the state will receive Idaho Rebound cash grants totaling $300 million.
- Under stage one, indoor gyms, recreation facilities, hair and nail salons, bars, nightclubs and large venues will remain closed. Dine-in service at restaurants remains closed, but pickup and delivery remain available. Visits to senior living and other congregate facilities are prohibited.
- The state has issued stage one reopening protocols for day cares, youth activities and places of worship.
Montana
- Gov. Steve Bullock issued a statewide stay-at-home directive effective March 28. He extended it through April 24, after which point the state will "move forward with a phased reopening."
- The order closes nonessential businesses, provides social distancing requirements, and limits nonessential travel. On-premises dining and beverage businesses are closed, but delivery, takeout and drive-through options are encouraged.
- All travelers arriving in Montana from out of the state for non-work purposes are directed to self-quarantine for 14 days.
- The state has temporarily halted "evictions, foreclosures and cancellation of utility services including water, heating and internet service."
- Bullock implemented emergency rules that make workers laid off or unable to work due to COVID-19 eligible for unemployment benefits, and waive the one week waiting period before receiving benefits.
- Child care facilities are classified as essential businesses, but may only operate if they can comply with specific safety and social distancing measures.
- Montanans are encouraged to wear cloth masks or face coverings when in public, in line with CDC guidelines.
- Bullock directed the creation of a program to provide emergency rental assistance to families experiencing "substantial financial hardship" due to COVID-19.
- FEMA delivered 5,000 nasal swabs to be used for COVID-19 testing throughout the state.
- The stay-at-home order expired for individuals on April 26. Places of worship can become operational as of that day, and must enforce social distancing measures.
- The stay-at-home order expired for businesses on April 27. Main street and retail businesses can reopen if they can adhere to requirements to limit capacity, maintain strict physical distancing and encourage teleworking when possible. Businesses that cannot practice social distancing, such as movie theaters and gyms, will remain closed.
- Restaurants, bars, breweries and distilleries can begin providing some on-site services with limited capacity beginning May 4.
- Schools will have the option to reopen beginning May 7. Local school boards can decide to resume in-person classes or continue with remote learning.
- Montanans must continue adhering to social distancing guidelines and limiting gatherings. Residents and travelers coming from out-of-state for non-work purposes still must self-quarantine for 14 days. Visitation at nursing homes remains suspended, and vulnerable populations are advised to continue sheltering at home.
- An April 22 directive makes it easier for retired health care professionals and providers licensed out-of-state to join Montana's health care workforce. Bullock also ordered health insurers to provide the same coverage for telehealth services as in-person services, enabling residents to access routine health care services while social distancing.
- The governor, first lady and Montana No Kid Hungry announced that seven communities will receive grants totaling $135,000 to address food access gaps related to the public health emergency.
- Bullock outlined a plan to increase Montana's testing capacity, with the goal of eventually being able to conduct 60,000 tests per month.
Nevada
- The state issued a stay-at-home directive. The order, which exempts certain "essential employees" such as medical professionals, extends through April 30. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the majority of stay-at-home measures will be extended through mid-May, with certain restrictions being lifted starting on May 1.
- Sisolak initially ordered nonessential businesses to close until April 30, in a directive that also granted local governments the authority to impose fines for noncompliance.
- The governor signed an executive order banning the use of two prescription drugs — chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine — to treat COVID-19. It exempts those receiving in-patient treatment for lupus or other diseases. The regulation is intended to thwart hoarding of the drugs.
- The state issued a moratorium on all evictions, with a 90-day grace period on mortgage payments.
- Visitors and residents returning from out of state have been urged to self-quarantine for two weeks after their arrival.
- Sisolak issued several new directives on April 8, effective through April 30.The orders shut down additional sporting and recreational venues, as well as showrooms that display goods for sale at essential businesses. Realtors are prohibited from doing in-person showings and open houses, and barbers and stylists cannot offer in-home beauty services. Places of worship are ordered to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.
- Nevada's Secretary of State announced in April that the June 9 primary election would take place by mail with just one in-person polling location per county.State Democratic officials have filed a lawsuit, arguing that the limited number of polling places presents issues for social distancing and that the proposed plan to send mail-in ballots only to those with an address on file will disenfranchise potential voters.
- Sisolak announced on April 21 that schools will remain closed and continue with distance learning for the rest of the academic year.
- That same day, Sisolak also announced a set of criteria for beginning the first phase of reopening, without setting a specific timeline.
- The state received nearly $2 million in federal funding to expand access to psychiatric care.
- Colorado and Nevada joined California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact on April 27.
- The Nevada Rural Housing Authority announced its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program, which will provide one-time funding to residents of rural areas who are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.
- Sisolak announced on April 28 that the Nevada Hospital Association is preparing to resume medically necessary procedures. He said that while there were no previous statewide directives ordering health care providers to delay procedures, many had independently decided to do so.
- The state's Department of Education released its Path Forward Plan and creates a committee to develop guidance for the next school year.
- Beginning May 1, all retail businesses, including cannabis dispensaries, will be able to operate under curbside commerce models. Places of worship will be able to hold drive-in services as long as congregants remain in their vehicles. Restrictions will be lifted on some outdoor recreational activities, including golf, pickleball and tennis.
New Mexico
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a stay-at-home order requiring nonessential businesses to close and 100% of the nonessential workforce to work from home. Residents are instructed to make only emergency or essential outings. She has since extended all public health orders through at least May 15.
- The orders require essential businesses still operating to limit occupancy in retail spaces and enforce social distancing protocols, and deems automobile dealerships, payday lenders and liquor stores nonessential. Hotels and other places of lodging may operate at no more than 25 percent of maximum occupancy, reduced from 50 percent.
- Businesses that fail to comply could "lose their licenses to operate and face criminal or civil penalties."
- Gatherings of five or more people in a single confined space are not allowed.
- Lujan Grisham has ordered people traveling by plane to the state to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.
- K-12 public schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year, and public education will switch to learn-at-home.
- New Mexicans are encouraged to wear cloth, non-medical masks when in public, in line with CDC guidance.
- Just before Easter, Lujan Grisham expanded the mass gathering ban to include houses of worship.
- The state Supreme Court rejected an emergency petition to make New Mexico's June 2 primary a mail election, ruling instead to order county clerks to send absentee ballot applications to voters. LujanGrisham said in an April 15 tweet that she remained confident the election could be "conducted almost entirely if not entirely through mail."
- The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department has partnered with the Navajo Nation and several pueblos to deliver food to tribal communities.
- New Mexico State Parks are closed through April 30. Anyone who willingly violates these closures will be subject to law enforcement action, with penalties of up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
- The governor's office released an app that offers free 24-hour crisis and non-crisis support and access to additional mental health resources.
- The state is distributing supplemental shipments of personal protective equipment to local entities like cities, counties, tribes, pueblos, elder care facilities and health clinics.
- A state COVID-19 relief fund is awarding $550,000 in grants to five food banks across New Mexico.
- Eligible drivers whose licenses have expired during the pandemic can obtain 90-day temporary licenses over email.
Oregon
- Gov. Kate Brown has issued an order directing Oregonians to "stay at home to the maximum extent possible," which remains in effect indefinitely.
- The order prohibits all gatherings, no matter what size, if people can't maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other.
- Oregon's K-12 and post-secondary schools are closed through the end of the academic year. Educators are encouraged to complete the term through distance learning.
- Dine-in service at restaurants and bars is banned indefinitely.
- A temporary moratorium on all residential evictions has been put in place indefinitely, and landlords may not charge late fees for late rent or utility payments.
- The state's tax filing and payment deadlines for personal income taxes and some other taxes have been extended through July 15.
- Brown issued a statement on April 7 encouraging Oregonians to wear cloth face masks when out in public, in line with CDC guidance.
- Oregon will provide an extra $30 million in SNAP benefits to eligible households in both April and May.
- The state fire marshal extended self-service at gas stations through April 25.
- In an April 10 statement, Brown said decisions about potential early release for incarcerated individuals should be made on a case-by-case basis, and she had "no specific plans" to abandon that approach.
- The governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced the Western States Pact on April 13. The framework offers principles and goals for a shared approach to reopening states' economies. Colorado and Nevada joined the pact on April 27.
- Brown announced on April 13 that the state would provide $8 million total to the Oregon Food Bank Network in weekly payments over the next two months.
- On April 14, Brown introduced her "Reopening Oregon" plan, a public health framework for restarting public life and business. The plan lays out next steps without specifying a timeline.
- As local governments begin their budget processes in the month of April, Brown issued an executive order directing them to "take necessary measures to facilitate public participation in decision-making," such as holding public hearings electronically or by phone.
- An April 17 executive order prevents creditors or debt collectors from garnishing federal CARES Act recovery rebate payments.
- Brown announced on April 20 that the Oregon National Guard will distribute approximately 395,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to long-term care facilities across the state.
- Brown said she will preserve the Corporate Activities Tax, which businesses making more than $1 million must pay regardless of whether they make a profit. The Oregon Republican Party had called for a delay.
- Brown is lifting her order delaying non-urgent medical procedures. Health care providers that can demonstrate they have met new requirements for COVID-19 safety and preparedness will be able to resume elective procedures beginning May 1.
- An April 23 executive order extends the closure of all child care facilities not designated as emergency providers.
- Oregon received 50,000 masks from Fujian Province, its sister state in China.
Utah
- On March 27, Gov. Gary Herbert issued a two-week "stay safe, stay home directive." It is not a shelter-in-place order, but instructs Utahns to stay home whenever possible. Herbert has extended the directive until May 1.
- An executive order officially places the state under "moderate risk" protocols for COVID-19 beginning May 1. Certain dining and personal care establishments can resume limited operations. Vulnerable individuals and their household members should continue to follow "high risk" protocols.
- Businesses are requested to encourage employees to telecommute.
- Utah officials are requesting that people avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
- The state health department restricted non-urgent medical, dental and veterinary procedures.
- Herbert ordered a moratorium on residential evictions for certain tenants who have been directly impacted by COVID-19.
- Beginning April 10, individuals 18 and older entering Utah as their final destination must sign an electronic travel declaration form. This order applies to motorists and people flying into Salt Lake City International Airport, and will remain in effect until May 2.
- Herbert announced on April 9 that Utah's National Parks had closed to the public.
- Herbert has instructed residents to wear homemade masks in public places.
- Restaurants must suspend in-house dining until the end of April, but takeout and delivery are encouraged.
- Public and charter schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
- On April 17, Herbert announced a second version of the Utah Leads Together plan, a three-phase pathway to reactivating the economy. While Utah is still in the urgent phase of its coordinated response, he anticipates moving into the stabilization phase by early May. Herbert said he hopes to reopen some in-house dining, elective surgeries and gyms by then, depending on adherence to the "stay safe, stay home" directive.
- Also as of April 17, Utah's state parks are open to all except those under local health order restrictions.
- The Utah Department of Health issued an updated public health order on April 21 allowing for the resumption of some elective procedures, in accordance with guidelines developed by the Utah Hospital Association.
- Herbert introduced the Healthy Together app, which enables Utahns to track their symptoms and connect with COVID-19 testing while helping health officials perform contact tracing.
- Herbert announced the creation of the Utah Multicultural Task Force Subcommittee, a group within the larger coronavirus task force that will address barriers facing minority communities.
- Herbert announced "A Mask For Every Utahn," a public-private partnership that will provide a free face mask to residents who do not yet have one.
- The state will move from the "high risk" phase to the "moderate phase" of its recovery timeline on May 1. In this phase, Utahns are urged to stay home and work from home whenever possible. People must still maintain 6 feet of distance from others in public and wear face masks where that is not possible. Out of state travel remains limited, and anyone returning from high-risk areas must self-quarantine for 14 days.
- Previously closed businesses like gyms, bars and personal care services can reopen if they exercise strict precautions. Dine-in services can resume if restaurants meet specific distancing and hygiene requirements, though takeout and delivery are encouraged.
- Herbert issued an executive order temporarily suspending enforcement on expired vehicle registrations through May 15.
Washington
- On March 23, Gov. Jay Inslee issued an order requiring "every Washingtonian to stay home unless they need to pursue an essential activity." The "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order also closes all nonessential businesses and bans all gatherings for "social, spiritual and recreational purposes." It has been extended through May 4.
- All gatherings for "social, spiritual and recreational purposes" have been banned.
- All K-12 public and private schools in the state will remain closed through the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.
- School facilities may still be used for necessary in-person services like preparation of food service and child care, provided they follow public health guidelines.
- The state has created a grant fund for small businesses, using a portion of the state's Strategic Reserve Fund.
- Inslee, in partnership with nonprofits and local philanthropies, announced the launch of the WA Food Fund on April 7. The relief fund will work to meet increasingly high demand at food banks across the state.
- The governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced the Western States Pact on April 13. The framework offers principles and goals for a shared approach to reopening states' economies. Colorado and Nevada joined the pact on April 27.
- Inslee announced on April 13 that the Department of Corrections would implement strategies for reducing the state's prison population, starting by focusing on the early release of vulnerable individuals through commutation and modified reentry programs. Two days later, he issued proclamation and commutation orders releasing certain eligible inmates ahead of their original release dates on or before June 29.
- Inslee issued a proclamation extending certain rights and safeguards to high-risk workers so that they can protect themselves against COVID-19 without jeopardizing their employment status.
- Three proclamations issued April 14 suspend certain criminal statutes of limitations, streamline the renewal of commercial driver licenses and learner permits, and protect consumer assets from debt collection.
- Inslee expanded protections for renters in an April 16 proclamation, extending his initial moratorium on evictions through June 4 and adding new provisions. The moratorium now covers hotels, motels, Airbnb rentals, public campgrounds and other transitional housing. Landlords are prohibited from raising rents, charging late fees and making threats.
- State lands and boat ramps are closed through May 4. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is delaying recreational fishing, shellfish harvesting, and spring turkey and bear hunting seasons.
- An expanded proclamation prohibits energy, water and landline phone providers from disconnecting residential customers due to nonpayment, refusing to connect those who were previously disconnected due to nonpayment, and charging late fees through May 4. It does not relieve customers from their obligation to pay utility bills.
- On April 21, Inslee announced "Washington's Recovery Plan," a framework for the loosening of restrictions and gradual return to public life, contingent on slowing the spread of COVID-19.
- A multi-state initiative will expand payment relief for people with private and non-federal student loans, which are not covered by the CARES Act. The agreement expands protections to student loan borrowers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.
- On April 23, Inslee announced the extension of 19 proclamations related to COVID-19, either through specific dates in May or the end of the state of emergency depending on which occurs first. Five proclamations related to long-term care are extended through May 9. Others suspending various deadlines and waivers are extended through May 4.
- Inslee said on April 24 that "low-risk" construction projects already underway can resume if they comply with physical distancing and other requirements.
- Inslee announced the partial reopening of certain outdoor recreation activities beginning May 5. Fishing, hunting and golfing will be permitted with appropriate safety precautions, as is day use of state parks, state public lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources and state Fish and Wildlife areas.
- Nearly $300 million of the state's federal stimulus funding will be distributed to local governments that did not receive direct contributions under the CARES Act.
- The office of Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib announced a statewide mask-making initiative to encourage residents to create, wear and donate cloth masks.
- Inslee issued guidance to clarify what kinds of elective medical procedures are permitted under an existing order.
- On April 29, Inslee released a COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard to inform decisions about lifting restrictions.
Wyoming
- Wyoming has not enacted a statewide stay-at-home order, though Gov. Mark Gordon issued a plea on March 25 for "citizens to stay home whenever possible, only going out when absolutely necessary." Certain businesses and services may reopen beginning May 1.
- On April 3, Gordon extended existing statewide health orders through April 30 and issued a directive requiring any person entering Wyoming from outside of the state to self-quarantine for 14 days.
- Wyoming's Department of Health issued an order to close restaurants and bars, except for takeout, along with theaters, gyms, child care facilities, K-12 schools, colleges, universities and trade schools in the state.
- Gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space, including outdoors, are prohibited.
- Camping facilities in state parks have been closed until further notice.
- Gordon has requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government.
- Wyoming Democrats will be conducting their presidential preference caucusentirely by mail. Voters must have registered Democrat by March 20 to be eligible, and ballots must have been received by April 17.
- Gordon directed state agencies to institute position freezes, halt general fund contracts larger than $100,000 and implement a "rigorous review of major maintenance spending" to prepare for COVID-19 budget impacts.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is suspending sales of nonresident daily and five day fishing licenses.
- The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office donated 50,000 medical face masks to the state.
- On April 23, Gordon announced a plan for gradually lifting restrictions. The phased approach to reopening will rely on six health metrics and give counties the flexibility to request variances based on local conditions.
- Public health orders effective May 1 will allow gyms, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services to reopen under certain conditions. Child care and home day care centers may also operate with specific precautions. Businesses that choose to remain closed will still be eligible for Small Business Administration assistance.
- The ban on gatherings larger than 10 people has been extended through May 15.
- The Department of Health issued guidance to hospitals and health care providers for resuming elective surgeries.
The first version of this page was originally published on March 12. This is a developing story. We will continue to update as new information becomes available.
NPR's Brakkton Booker, Merrit Kennedy, Vanessa Romo, Colin Dwyer, Laurel Wamsley, Aubri Juhasz and Bobby Allyn contributed to this report.
