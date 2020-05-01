Accessibility links
The News Roundup For May 1, 2020 The U.S. reaches one million coronavirus cases. 30 million Americans are unemployed as states are opening back up for business. And the U.K. says they are past the peak of COVID-19. Plus, tensions with China over the origins of the virus continue.

The News Roundup For May 1, 2020

Artisans from the Accion Solidaria foundation make face masks at a workshop in the north of Guayaquil, Ecuador. Ecuador has recorded close to 23,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 600 deaths, with Guayaquil by far its worst affected city. But the real toll is thought to be far higher.

Artisans from the Accion Solidaria foundation make face masks at a workshop in the north of Guayaquil, Ecuador. Ecuador has recorded close to 23,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 600 deaths, with Guayaquil by far its worst affected city. But the real toll is thought to be far higher.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. numbered more than 1 million this week.

More than half of U.S. states moved to reopen businesses, even though health experts warned against it.

Also, despite trillions in stimulus spending, 3.8 million workers filed for unemployment last week. This brings the total to over 30 million.

Meanwhile, across the world, May Day this year is looking a little different. Workers rallies everywhere have been scaled back. Protestors in Greece defied requests not to take to the streets. In other parts of Europe, pots are being banged from balconies and much of the noise is happening online. But there are signs of change.

The first professional tennis tournament of the COVID-19 era is back. The four-day series will be played in Germany, without fans, line judges, ball girls and boys or handshakes—but it will be broadcast live.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour, Jim Tankersley, economics and tax reporter for The New York Times and Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent with Kaiser Health News.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Shawn Donnan, senior writer at Bloomberg, Nancy Youssef, national security reporter for the Wall Street Journal and Jason Beaubien, NPR's global health and development correspondent.

