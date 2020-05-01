The News Roundup For May 1, 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. numbered more than 1 million this week.

More than half of U.S. states moved to reopen businesses, even though health experts warned against it.

Also, despite trillions in stimulus spending, 3.8 million workers filed for unemployment last week. This brings the total to over 30 million.

Meanwhile, across the world, May Day this year is looking a little different. Workers rallies everywhere have been scaled back. Protestors in Greece defied requests not to take to the streets. In other parts of Europe, pots are being banged from balconies and much of the noise is happening online. But there are signs of change.

The first professional tennis tournament of the COVID-19 era is back. The four-day series will be played in Germany, without fans, line judges, ball girls and boys or handshakes—but it will be broadcast live.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour, Jim Tankersley, economics and tax reporter for The New York Times and Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent with Kaiser Health News.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Shawn Donnan, senior writer at Bloomberg, Nancy Youssef, national security reporter for the Wall Street Journal and Jason Beaubien, NPR's global health and development correspondent.

