National Air And Space Museum Sponsors Virtual Concert On YouTube

The National Air and Space Museum turned to the skies, and to music, to help get through tough times. The virtual concert Space Songs featured musicians like Sting and Daveed Diggs.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Well, thousands of people went on YouTube last night to watch musicians sing about space and isolation.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

STING: (Singing) Giant steps are what you take walking on the moon.

INSKEEP: Sting was one of the performers for the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum's virtual concert Space Songs: Through the Distance.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Nearly a dozen musicians and groups contributed from home. Here's singer-songwriter Valerie June performing her original song "Astral Plane."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VALERIE JUNE: And I was transported from my tiny little New York kitchen up into the ether.

MARTIN: Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie performed a new song called "Proxima B."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BEN GIBBARD: (Singing) I'm Proxima B, bathed the glow of Centauri. Proxima B, careless and free...

INSKEEP: A star of "Hamilton," Daveed Diggs, also made an appearance with his group Clipping.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CLIPPING: (Rapping) He's missing something pretty. He's missing where the air tastes gritty. He's missing the splendor and misery of bodies, of cities, of being missed. There must be a better place to be somebody, be somebody else.

MARTIN: And actor Edward James Olmos recited part of the message carried by NASA's Voyager probe launched in 1977.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

EDWARD JAMES OLMOS: We're attempting to survive our time so we may live into yours. We hope someday, having solved the problems we face, to join a community of galactic civilizations.

MARTIN: However you are trying to survive in these times, Sting says he may as well play. And we get to enjoy the music.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

STING: Some may say...

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.