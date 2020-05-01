During Pandemic, Work Dries Up For Actors And Producers

Actors of the stage and screen talks about how their work is changing during the coronavirus outbreak.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

What does the pandemic mean for the actors and producers who work in movies and TV? We talked with Caroline Aaron. She plays Shirley Maisel, the mother-in-law on the comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL")

CAROLINE AARON: (As Shirley Maisel) Ethan, I have potato leek. I have beef barley.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Nobody cares. Shut up.

AARON: (As Shirley Maisel) You shut up.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) You shut up.

AARON: (As Shirley Maisel) You shut up.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Aaron was supposed to be shooting the fourth season of the series right now. But...

AARON: First, we pushed back three weeks. Then, we were pushed back a month. The most recent update - we'll start preproduction in July, and we will start shooting in September.

INSKEEP: And life will be very different on set whenever the show finally does go back into production.

AARON: We shoot a lot of "Maisel" on location, but we also shoot it at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn. Now, will the rules be that everybody has to have a separate vehicle to go in? Can you not put 10 people in a van anymore?

INSKEEP: Aaron feels lucky to still have work but is very worried about her colleagues on Broadway, like her friend Julie Halston.

JULIE HALSTON: Broadway will not be coming back, I do not think, for at least eight months to a year.

MARTIN: Halston has performed on Broadway for 30 years. Most recently, she was in the musical "Tootsie."

(SOUNDBITE OF BROADWAY MUSICAL, "TOOTSIE")

HALSTON: (As Rita Marshall, singing) I like what she's doing. This might be a thing. She's giving it feeling. She's making it sing. She's fun but profound.

MARTIN: Halston says every show that's idle can put hundreds of people out of work.

HALSTON: So we have designers. That might be 10 people. Then we have cast. That's another 20 people; crew - 30, 40; musicians and alternates, the house manager, the ushers, the merchandise people. We're now talking about a very small city.

MARTIN: Julie Halston is planning to do some shows on Zoom, and she's grateful, but she says it can't compare to the theater.

HALSTON: There is nothing like the sound of laughter in real time. It literally washes over your body. It is molecular.

MARTIN: Still, she says the show will go on.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

