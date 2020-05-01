Kentucky Derby Alternative Won't Be As Fast As The Horse Race

The Kentucky Derby, known as the fastest 2 minutes in sports, is postponed because of COVID-19. But there is a race this weekend: Old Forester Kentucky Turtle Derby — a competition for eight turtles.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Kentucky Derby is known as the fastest two minutes in sports. The horse race has been postponed because of COVID-19, but there's still a race this weekend - the Old Forester Kentucky Turtle Derby, a competition for eight turtles with names like Green Mamba and Seattle Slow. The race will start with these familiar notes.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: And they're off.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.