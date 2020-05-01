Accessibility links
Cotopaxi: Davis Smith By his mid-30's, Davis Smith had co-founded two businesses. The first ended well, but the second was such a disappointment that he wondered if he should even bother trying again. But he did. In 2014, he launched Cotopaxi, an outdoor gear company with two fluffy llamas as mascots and an expressed mission to do good in the world. The brand is now making tens of millions of dollars a year, and Davis hopes that the current pandemic will not slow its ambitions to grow and to give back generously.
Cotopaxi: Davis Smith

Davis Smith is the founder of Cotopaxi
Neethi Goldhawk for NPR
Neethi Goldhawk for NPR
