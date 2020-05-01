Accessibility links
Dixie Chicks Delays New Album, Offers 'Julianna Calm Down'

Dixie Chicks may have delayed Gaslighter, the group's first album in 14 years, until a summer date yet to be announced, but they still want us to hear new music. "Julianna Calm Down," named for Emily Strayer's daughter, is a inspirational letter to young women in toxic relationships. "Put on your best shoes, and strut the f*** around like you've got nothing to lose," Natalie Maines sings over a sparkling pop production very much of Jack Antonoff's doing, as mandolin, pizzicato strings and acoustic guitar dance around to "show off your best moves."