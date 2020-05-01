Remembering Bollywood Icon Irrfan Khan / Michael Cogswell Irrfan Khan, one of India's most beloved film stars, died this week at 53 from cancer. He became internationally known for his work in films like 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pi,' and 'The Darjeeling Limited.' He spoke with Terry Gross in 2012. Also, we remember Michael Cogswell, whose life work was preserving the legacy of Louis Armstrong. Cogswell was executive director of the Louis Armstrong House Museum which archives thousands of artifacts including journals, trumpets, tapes and photographs.



TV critic David Bianculli reviews Greg Daniels' new sci-fi comedy series 'Upload,' on Amazon Prime Video.