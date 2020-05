Coronavirus Updates: Trump Administration Discusses Vaccine, Drug Efforts The Trump administration is launching an operation to develop a coronavirus vaccine as early as January 2021. NPR's science and political correspondents discuss the project and its timeline.

Coronavirus Updates: Trump Administration Discusses Vaccine, Drug Efforts National Coronavirus Updates: Trump Administration Discusses Vaccine, Drug Efforts Coronavirus Updates: Trump Administration Discusses Vaccine, Drug Efforts Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration is launching an operation to develop a coronavirus vaccine as early as January 2021. NPR's science and political correspondents discuss the project and its timeline. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor