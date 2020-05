Some Republicans Demand Governor To Reopen More Businesses In Texas Although Texas is easing its stay-at-home order, some Republicans say the governor is not going far enough and should allow even more sectors to reopen — such as tourism and recreation.

Some Republicans Demand Governor To Reopen More Businesses In Texas National Some Republicans Demand Governor To Reopen More Businesses In Texas Some Republicans Demand Governor To Reopen More Businesses In Texas Audio will be available later today. Although Texas is easing its stay-at-home order, some Republicans say the governor is not going far enough and should allow even more sectors to reopen — such as tourism and recreation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor