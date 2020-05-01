Episode 996: About That Hazard Pay

A lot of the essential workers right now are low paid: warehouse and delivery people, bus drivers, truck drivers, janitors, grocery store workers, to name just a few. And many of them did not sign up for the health risks they now face.

We are in a moment where inequality has become really, really visible. Some people get to stay home, while others have to go to work. And women, especially women of color, are disproportionately likely to be working in jobs deemed essential. The market is supposed to solve this kind of risk-slash-reward problem... so why aren't these workers getting paid more?

Today on the show: How much is essential work worth?

