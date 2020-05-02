Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Amy, if you are having a hard time staying in shape during lockdown, never fear. A New York Times story this week says all you have to do is work out for how long?

AMY DICKINSON: I mean, is this one of those HIIT, like...

SAGAL: Yes.

DICKINSON: OK - so eight minutes.

SAGAL: Oh, much lower than that.

DICKINSON: Oh. Oh, I could qualify.

SAGAL: Yes.

DICKINSON: Oh, wait a minute. Is it, like, a 30-second raise...

SAGAL: Lower than that.

DICKINSON: ...Your heart - what? I mean...

SAGAL: Keep going, Amy.

DICKINSON: Ten seconds.

SAGAL: Lower.

DICKINSON: You don't have to work out at all.

SAGAL: No, higher.

DICKINSON: A second.

SAGAL: Higher.

DICKINSON: Five seconds.

SAGAL: Lower.

DICKINSON: Three seconds.

SAGAL: Higher.

DICKINSON: Four seconds.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

DICKINSON: [Expletive].

SAGAL: That was a workout.

JOEL KIM BOOSTER: (Laughter).

DICKINSON: What? What?

SAGAL: The four-second workout - researchers have discovered that people who exercise for four seconds at a time a few times a day receive multiple health benefits, including the fact they'll never get those weird, thick neck muscles. These short, high-intensity workouts improve people's metabolism...

DICKINSON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...Allow them to feel more smug because they could say, I'm going to hit the gym 20 times a day. Apparently, the benefits can be triggered by just this random burst of energy - think jumping jacks, a quick trip up the stairs or frantically cramming a bowl of chips into your mouth.

DICKINSON: Hey, it takes me, like, 25 minutes just to put on a pair of sneakers.

SAGAL: (Laughter).

DICKINSON: Like, I don't get this.

ALONZO BODDEN: Isn't this - we're just getting that lazy that we've decided to justify our workouts. They just - yeah, four seconds. All right. Yeah, let's print that.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: And you know what? I won't even do that.

SAGAL: You got up, and you walked to the bathroom instead of just peeing on the couch. Great, you got some exercise.

DICKINSON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: That's a quarantine workout right there.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STRONGER")

DAFT PUNK: (Singing) Work it, make it, do it, makes us harder, better, faster, stronger.

KANYE WEST: (Singing) Now that that don't kill me can only make me stronger. I need you to hurry up now 'cause I can't...

SAGAL: Coming up, we regret the error. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

