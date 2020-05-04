Love And Coronavirus

Enlarge this image toggle caption ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

What happens to romance — when a pandemic stops the world? Dating apps like Tinder and Bumble report the length of user conversations and and number of messages have both gone up since shelter-in-place orders went into effect.

Sam digs into love in the time of coronavirus with Lane Moore, comedian and host of Tinder Live, who talks about the trials of online dating right now. He also chats with Damona Hoffman, host of the podcast Dates & Mates with Damona Hoffman, who provides expert tips on maintaining a relationship in quarantine. We also take questions and hear stories from It's Been a Minute and Dates & Mates listeners.

Head to Life Kit for more tips on online dating and maintaining a relationship during a global pandemic.

Anjuli Sastry produced and Jordana Hochman edited this episode for broadcast.