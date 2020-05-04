Accessibility links
Love In the Time of Coronavirus Sam hears listener stories and expert tips on virtual dating and maintaining relationships in the coronavirus era. He's joined by Lane Moore, comedian and host of Tinder Live, and Damona Hoffman, a dating and relationship coach and host of the podcast Dates & Mates with Damona Hoffman. Damona also shares questions from her podcast listeners.
Love And Coronavirus

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

An AFP journalist holds his phone showing the dating application Bumble. ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

An AFP journalist holds his phone showing the dating application Bumble.

ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

What happens to romance — when a pandemic stops the world? Dating apps like Tinder and Bumble report the length of user conversations and and number of messages have both gone up since shelter-in-place orders went into effect.

Sam digs into love in the time of coronavirus with Lane Moore, comedian and host of Tinder Live, who talks about the trials of online dating right now. He also chats with Damona Hoffman, host of the podcast Dates & Mates with Damona Hoffman, who provides expert tips on maintaining a relationship in quarantine. We also take questions and hear stories from It's Been a Minute and Dates & Mates listeners.

Head to Life Kit for more tips on online dating and maintaining a relationship during a global pandemic.

Anjuli Sastry produced and Jordana Hochman edited this episode for broadcast.