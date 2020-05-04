Accessibility links
Watch Musical Couple José James and Taali Perform In Their Apartment Musical couple José James and Taali perform the song "I Found A Love" while quarantined in their New York City apartment, in the first of a new series of videos from Jazz Night in America.

José James And Taali: Alone Together DuetsWBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Sarah Geledi

In this crazy quarantine moment, we're all frozen in place. Many of us are spending more time with our families and significant others than ever before. That goes double for musician couples, who regularly spend months apart from one another on tour — and some cases, those duos are connecting in ways they never anticipated. Jazz Night in America is providing an inner window into some of these creative partnerships with a new series: Alone Together Duets.

Partners living in isolation are likely to discover a lot about each other. That's true for José James and Taali (née Talia Billig), vocalists and founders of Rainbow Blonde Records, who "found a love" together in this song they co-wrote. For our first Alone Together Duet and on their first wedding anniversary, we issue a warning: This song may induce some very lovely feelings.

Produced by Jazz Night in America and The Checkout from WBGO.

