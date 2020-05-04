Priced Out: Where Is Our Safety Net?

Life in the U.S. today can feel dark. Sure, we can't predict the future, but the country has found itself in a similar position before. And, while history doesn't exactly repeat itself, there are things we could learn from the trials of the nation, just under a century ago, when tens of millions were out of work.

1929 began much like 2020. People across the world woke up at the start of the year, unaware of the economic devastation that lay ahead.

President Herbert Hoover was no different. After the crash of the stock market on October 29, he and his administration found themselves woefully unprepared to guide a reeling United States through the pain of the Great Depression.

Joblessness soared. At one point, nearly a quarter of Americans were unemployed. Soup kitchen lines across the country stretched on for miles. Millions of impoverished Americans lived in shantytowns on the edge of cities—which came to be known as "Hoovervilles," after the president. It's little wonder that in 1932, Franklin Delano Roosevelt defeated Hoover in a landslide.

Now, millions of people are navigating the unemployment system for the first time, and not always with ease. Systems are faltering. How far and how deep does this problem go? And who will be left behind if it's not fixed? And why is the system across varying states, and within the federal government, unequipped for the task at hand? What happens to those who are unable to access the help they need? And how can we solve this problem?

To unpack these questions and more, we spoke with Elise Gould, senior economist from the Economic Policy Institute, and Rebecca Dixon, the executive director of the National Employment Law Project.

