Surprise Celebration For 220 N.C. Graduating High School Seniors When graduation ceremonies at West Craven High School in North Carolina were canceled, the principal organized a parade of faculty, police and firefighters to drive past the homes of each graduate.

Surprise Celebration For 220 N.C. Graduating High School Seniors Surprise Celebration For 220 N.C. Graduating High School Seniors Surprise Celebration For 220 N.C. Graduating High School Seniors Audio will be available later today. When graduation ceremonies at West Craven High School in North Carolina were canceled, the principal organized a parade of faculty, police and firefighters to drive past the homes of each graduate. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor