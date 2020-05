J. Crew Files For Bankruptcy. More Retailers Are Expected To Follow NPR's David Greene talks to David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center at the Brookings Institution, about the state of U.S. retailers now that J. Crew has filed for bankruptcy protection.

J. Crew Files For Bankruptcy. More Retailers Are Expected To Follow J. Crew Files For Bankruptcy. More Retailers Are Expected To Follow J. Crew Files For Bankruptcy. More Retailers Are Expected To Follow Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center at the Brookings Institution, about the state of U.S. retailers now that J. Crew has filed for bankruptcy protection. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor