Calif. Governor Says State Will Begin Easing Coronavirus Closures Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state would start a partial reopening at the end of the week — joining a growing list of states that are trying to restart their economies.

Calif. Governor Says State Will Begin Easing Coronavirus Closures National Calif. Governor Says State Will Begin Easing Coronavirus Closures Calif. Governor Says State Will Begin Easing Coronavirus Closures Audio will be available later today. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state would start a partial reopening at the end of the week — joining a growing list of states that are trying to restart their economies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor