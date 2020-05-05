Coronavirus: 'To Sleep, Perchance To Dream'

With the COVID-19 pandemic still very much a concern for people around the world, we've been covering the many ways it has affected our lives. However, we never would have guessed that coronavirus would change our dreams.

And yet, we've heard from many listeners who are experiencing an increase in dreams that they remember—in some cases, very vivid dreams. Dreams about all kinds of things—some pandemic-related, and some seemingly not.

It made us wonder, how has the pandemic been affecting our dreams? What does the science of dreams and sleep tell us about how we're reacting to COVID-19? And is there anything we can or should be doing to sleep soundly under existential stress?

To discuss these questions, we spoke to Dan Gartenberg, sleep scientist and founder of Sonic Sleep Coach, and Lauri Loewenberg, dream analyst and author of "Dream On It," a book about dream interpretation.

