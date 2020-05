Meatpacking Workers Are Struggling To Protect Themselves During The Pandemic Meatpacking workers are scared to work as the coronavirus ravages plants. Many of them are immigrants or refugees, and language and cultural barriers make protecting themselves more challenging.

Meatpacking Workers Are Struggling To Protect Themselves During The Pandemic National Meatpacking Workers Are Struggling To Protect Themselves During The Pandemic Meatpacking Workers Are Struggling To Protect Themselves During The Pandemic Audio will be available later today. Meatpacking workers are scared to work as the coronavirus ravages plants. Many of them are immigrants or refugees, and language and cultural barriers make protecting themselves more challenging. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor