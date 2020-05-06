Mask Fashion Week Is Underway In Lithuanian Capital Vilnius

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Wearing a face mask is a bummer. It has to be done, but they're ugly. In Lithuania, masks are now required, so the city of Vilnius decided just go with it. Mask Fashion Week is underway. The city put up billboards featuring residents, including the mayor, wearing designer masks. Some are custom sewn. Some are decorated surgical masks. The designer behind it said it's the first such event and she hopes the last one.

