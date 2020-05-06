#2019: Click & Clack & Mom This week, Car Talk celebrates Mother's Day with a special appearance from Tom and Ray's long-suffering mom, Elizabeth. She'll spill the beans on what life was like in the Magliozzi household, and do her best to evade the question of which of her kids she liked best. She's also ready to give out advice to new moms ("You've got a long way to go, sweetheart!"); get to the real reason one caller really wants to teach his mom to drive ("Is she going to leave you a lot of money?"); and, offer a final thought on Motherhood that will have Tommy blowing coffee out his nose. Lizzy may even be able to top her sons in figuring out why Sandy's Mitsubishi is groaning, and how Linda can stop the air leaks that are turning her Accord into a wind tunnel. Join us for a visit to the Maternal Combustion Department, this week on Car Talk.

