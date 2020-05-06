The 'Murder Hornets' And The Honey Bees

With the coronavirus still at the top of our newsfeeds—and our minds—it would certainly be understandable if you haven't heard about the newest danger facing America: "murder hornets."

Something you should know is that Asian giant hornets have arrived in Washington. They are up to two and a half inches long. And they are dangerous. But...how dangerous exactly?

Michael Raupp answered that question and more for us. He's a professor of entomology at the University of Maryland, and curator of the popular "Bug of the Week" blog.

