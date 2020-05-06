Accessibility links
The 'Murder Hornets' And The Honey Bees One hornet scouts out a honey bee hive. Then, the hornets attack. But how worried should we actually be?

The 'Murder Hornets' And The Honey Bees

Picture shows a honeybee resting on a comb in Stuttgart, southern Germany. SEBASTIAN GOLLNOW/SEBASTIAN GOLLNOW/DPA/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

With the coronavirus still at the top of our newsfeeds—and our minds—it would certainly be understandable if you haven't heard about the newest danger facing America: "murder hornets."

Something you should know is that Asian giant hornets have arrived in Washington. They are up to two and a half inches long. And they are dangerous. But...how dangerous exactly?

Michael Raupp answered that question and more for us. He's a professor of entomology at the University of Maryland, and curator of the popular "Bug of the Week" blog.

