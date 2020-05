The New York City Subway System Suspends Its Round-The-Clock Service The New York City subway system has suspended its 24-hour service due to the coronavirus pandemic. Transit officials say they need more time to clean and have to save money while ridership is down.

The New York City subway system has suspended its 24-hour service due to the coronavirus pandemic. Transit officials say they need more time to clean and have to save money while ridership is down.