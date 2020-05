Georgia Will Investigate The Killing Of An Unarmed Black Man Law enforcement agency in Georgia is planning to investigate the February killing of an unarmed black man. Video posted online shows two men confronting Ahmaud Arbery before he was shot and killed.

Law enforcement agency in Georgia is planning to investigate the February killing of an unarmed black man. Video posted online shows two men confronting Ahmaud Arbery before he was shot and killed.