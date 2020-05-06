Episode 997: Georgia's Open Question

State after state has locked down what they've deemed to be non-essential businesses. Two weeks ago, Georgia became one of the first to begin reopening them. Including businesses that require you to get very close to people, like barbershops and salons.

In this episode, we take you down to Georgia and inside a barbershop that has become an unwitting pioneer — trying to answer questions on which our health and economy are precipitously balanced... can you safely reopen a business right now? And, even if you can, should you?

