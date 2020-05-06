Accessibility links
Answering Your Coronavirus Questions: Virus Data, Pandemic Cooking And Mental Health On this broadcast of The National Conversation, we hear from black business owners on how they're doing. We'll also answer your questions about data modeling, mental health and home cooking.
It's been about two months since people across the country started spending the vast majority of their time — and their meals — at home. That comes with the new challenge of cooking most meals at home. On this broadcast of The National Conversation, chef Samin Nosrat answers your questions about cooking at home. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

It's been about two months since people across the country started spending the vast majority of their time — and their meals — at home. That comes with the new challenge of cooking most meals at home. On this broadcast of The National Conversation, chef Samin Nosrat answers your questions about cooking at home.

On this broadcast of The National Conversation, we hear from black business owners about how they are doing during the pandemic. Chef Samin Nosrat offers some advice for cooking at home and sharing food with others. We'll also answer your questions about data modeling and mental health.

