Answering Your Coronavirus Questions: Virus Data, Pandemic Cooking And Mental Health

On this broadcast of The National Conversation, we hear from black business owners about how they are doing during the pandemic. Chef Samin Nosrat offers some advice for cooking at home and sharing food with others. We'll also answer your questions about data modeling and mental health.