A Chef Answers Listener Questions On Cooking During The Pandemic Samin Nosrat, an American chef, author of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat and a co-host of the podcast Home Cooking, takes listener questions on cooking and sharing food during the pandemic.

A Chef Answers Listener Questions On Cooking During The Pandemic 8:23 A Chef Answers Listener Questions On Cooking During The Pandemic 8:23 Food A Chef Answers Listener Questions On Cooking During The Pandemic A Chef Answers Listener Questions On Cooking During The Pandemic 8:23 Samin Nosrat, an American chef, author of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat and a co-host of the podcast Home Cooking, takes listener questions on cooking and sharing food during the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor