MILCK: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

I can always count on MILCK for a good cry. From her movement-defining anthem "Quiet" in 2017 to her most recent singles, "Gold" and "If I Ruled The World," the Los Angeles-based singer digs into and bares the ugliest sides of human nature, but leaves you feeling nothing but gratitude and awe at just how beautiful life really is.

For this deeply moving Tiny Desk (home) set, recorded at her home in Los Angeles, MILCK performs those two recent singles, along with an unreleased track called "Double Sided," a gorgeous tearjerker about the necessity of loving one another regardless of our faults and weaknesses. MILCK's songs of empowerment, unity and understanding have never resonated more.

SET LIST