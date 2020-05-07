Toilet Flush Heard During Supreme Court's Conference Call

The court is live streaming arguments during the coronavirus pandemic. The lawyer presenting his case didn't seem to notice the sound. Reminder: mute yourself during conference calls.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You may have heard that the U.S. Supreme Court is livestreaming oral arguments this week. Well, yesterday, the following sound was also livestreamed.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROMAN MARTINEZ: When the subject matter of the call...

(SOUNDBITE OF TOILET FLUSHING)

MARTINEZ: ...Ranges to this topic, then the call...

GREENE: That's right. The highest court in the land was treated to a toilet flush. The lawyer presenting his case didn't seem to notice. But maybe this is a good opportunity to remind everyone to mute yourself on those conference calls.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.