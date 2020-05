Researchers Experiment To See If Dogs Can Detect VOVID-19 Cynthia Otto leads a study at the University of Pennsylvania to find out if dogs can detect COVID-19 in humans. If so, a single dog could potentially screen hundreds of people an hour.

Cynthia Otto leads a study at the University of Pennsylvania to find out if dogs can detect COVID-19 in humans. If so, a single dog could potentially screen hundreds of people an hour.