Cardboard Car Spotted In Line At A McDonald's In Belgium

A woman and her daughter wanted fast food. Because of the pandemic, only the McDonald's drive-through was open — but they don't own a car. That's when they got crafty and made one out of cardboard.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In Belgium, a woman and her teenage daughter were craving fast food. But the only McDonald's open was a drive-through because of the lockdown there. And they don't have a car. So they made a car out of cardboard. It's really a car costume, which they then walked to the drive-through. It got some laughs and honks on the street. After lining up behind other cars, the two of them, hungry and embarrassed, did get their food.

