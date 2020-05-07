Vocalist and loop artist Thana Alexa and her husband, multiple Grammy award-winning drummer Antonio Sánchez, are no strangers to performing together around the world. Their original strategy of keeping their work and personal lives separate proved to be futile when she joined his band, Migration, in 2014. They had been forced to acknowledge a simple truth: They both naturally enriched each other's musical concepts.

Before the quarantine, the couple was about to kick-off an ambitious tour in celebration of Alexa's latest recording, ONA -- a release discussed in-depth on WBGO's The Checkout podcast. Here, they perform the title track for our Alone Together Duets series.

Produced by Jazz Night in America and The Checkout from WBGO.