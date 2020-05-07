Accessibility links
Helping Latinos Combat Coronavirus + A Conversation With 1A's New Host "This work is not about me, it's about the listener...it's about you helping us hold public officials accountable, it's about elevating your voice. I hope the show remains entirely listener-focused," says 1A's new host, Jenn White.

Helping Latinos Combat Coronavirus + A Conversation With 1A's New Host

Listen · 24:08
1A

1A's new host, Jenn White.

Jason Marck

1A's new host, Jenn White.

Jason Marck

Latino households across the country are being pummeled by the COVID-19 outbreak. It's impacted both their medical and economic health.

Latinos make up about 18 percent of the U.S. population. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Latinos represent more than 27 percent of COVID-19 deaths in areas considered to be virus hotspots.

Language barriers and immigration status also sometimes make it harder for some members of the community to access healthcare or unemployment benefits.

1A correspondent Sasha-Ann Simons checked in with community groups on both coasts—Northern Virginia and the San Francisco Bay Area—who are helping Latinos get tested for coronavirus. She also spoke to families on the frontlines of the pandemic about how they are supporting each other.

And as you may have heard, we're welcoming a new host! Jenn White joins us for a conversation about the transition and what she hopes to accomplish in her new role.

