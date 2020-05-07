Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Live with Stewart Butterfield and Steve Holmes Slack's co-founder Stewart Butterfield wonders what the future of work will look like for his 12 million customers. Springfree Trampoline's co-founder Steve Holmes says the company has seen a 300 percent increase in demand for its products. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating these turbulent times.
NPR logo

How I Built Resilience: Live with Stewart Butterfield and Steve Holmes

Listen · 21:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/852122976/853159152" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built Resilience: Live with Stewart Butterfield and Steve Holmes

How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built Resilience: Live with Stewart Butterfield and Steve Holmes

How I Built Resilience: Live with Stewart Butterfield and Steve Holmes

Listen · 21:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/852122976/853159152" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Slack's co-founder Stewart Butterfield wonders what the future of work will look like for his 12 million customers.

Springfree Trampoline's co-founder Steve Holmes says the company has seen a 300 percent increase in demand for its products.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating these turbulent times.