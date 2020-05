Coronavirus Victims: Shotokan Karate Master Teruyuki Okazaki Teruyuki Okazaki, a famous Shotokan karate master and the founder of the International Shotokan Karate Federation, died of a suspected case of COVID-19 last month.

