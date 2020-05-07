Members Of A Facebook Group Howl Together In The Evenings Worldwide

More than half a million people around the world are now howling together in the evenings — they are the members of the Facebook group Go Outside and Howl at 8 pm.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

More than half a million people around the world have found a new outlet for their pandemic-related stress - howling.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)

CHANG: That's thanks to a Facebook group called Go Outside and Howl at 8 p.m. Shelsea Ochoa and Brice Maiurro are the group's creators.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)

BRICE MAIURRO: There's no wrong way to howl.

SHELSEA OCHOA: Just howl however you feel.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: From Oshkosh, Wisc., we're howling at the moon.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Tonight I'm howling for grandparents everywhere.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)

MAIURRO: One style of howl is the passionate, loud and sharp and bright. (Howling).

OCHOA: A wolf chicken howl.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)

MAIURRO: And also the I-might-have-been-raised-by-wolves-because-I'm-so-good-at-howling howl.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)

OCHOA: A very timid howl - like, I-hope-this-is-OK-with-everyone howl.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)

OCHOA: Some people, I feel like I can hear the pain in their howls.

MAIURRO: Yeah, there's longing in a lot of howling.

OCHOA: And grieving.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)

MAIURRO: People howl for lost loved ones.

OCHOA: About domestic violence.

MAIURRO: And of course frontline workers, health care workers.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING, CLANKING)

OCHOA: The reason that wolves howl is to stay connected and when they're looking for each other.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)

OCHOA: I think that's totally on point with the reason why people are drawn to howling, too. It's to feel less lonely.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)

OCHOA: So come outside at 8 o'clock and howl.

MAIURRO: Or howl right now if you want to.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)

CHANG: That moment was produced by NPR's Abby Wendle. (Howling).

(SOUNDBITE OF SOUND NOMADEN AND MSP SONG, "SNOWFLAKE")

