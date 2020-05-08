Molly Webster: Is Our Definition Of "Sex Chromosomes" Too Narrow?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Biology Of Sex

Over a century ago, one part of our DNA got labelled the "sex chromosomes." Science journalist Molly Webster explains the consequences of that oversimplification.

About Molly Webster And Sarah Richardson

Molly Webster is a features producer and guest host at Radiolab, where she developed, hosted, and produced the award-nominated series Gonads. After pursuing biology in college and ultimately graduating from New York University's science writing program, she has reported and produced for outlets including Scientific American, Wired, Nature, Science Friday, Freakonomics Radio, and National Geographic Adventure.



Through Radiolab, Webster is an awardee of Science Sandbox, a Simons Foundation outreach initiative.

Sarah Richardson is a Professor of the History of Science and of Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality at Harvard University. She holds a PhD and masters in Modern Thought and Literature from Stanford University.